Gov’s inaugural celebration

set to stop in Fairview

By Robert Green

Staff writer

12-30-2020

FAIRVIEW—After he is sworn in as Utah’s next governor at the inauguration Monday, Jan. 4, Gov. Spencer Cox and his entourage will be stopping by the Peterson Dance Hall to celebrate with friends and neighbors.

Everyone is welcome to come greet Gov. Cox and his running mate Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson as part of their inaugural celebration tour. Gov. Cox is expected to pick up a bullhorn and make a short speech on the steps of the dance hall between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., if everything goes as planned, said inauguration director Kirsten Rappleye.

Fairview Mayor Dave Taylor is inviting Sanpete residents to come and line both sides of State Street, south of the dance hall, as Gov. Cox’s party arrives in town. They will be escorted with lights, sirens and a fire truck. “We want people to line State Street, and bring flags and posters,” Taylor said.

The event will be held outdoors; social distancing and mask-wearing is recommended, Rappleye said.

Gov. Cox will only spend a short time in Fairview as the entourage will move on to visit Spanish Fork, Henderson’s hometown, and then arrive at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City by evening time, Rappleye said.

At the State Capitol, the Cox and Henderson family will honor the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood, which is Monday as well. There will be a television broadcast on Utah’s great culture and a synchronized fireworks show with all of Utah’s 29 county seats setting off fireworks at the same time, Rappleye said.

The television show called “Thrive 125: A Utah Celebration” will air Monday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on all four local network affiliates, with a repeat airing on PBS Utah at 8:30 p.m.

The Sanpete County fireworks show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Manti Fairgrounds, 64 W. 500 S.

For the first time in the Utah’s history, the inaugural ceremony for governor will be held in rural Utah, Rappleye said. Normally, the inauguration is held at the State Capitol.

Gov.-elect Cox will be sworn in at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

Cox specifically selected a rural venue because he wanted to make a symbolic statement about including rural Utahns in the ceremony, Rappleye said. The Tuacahn amphitheater is also outdoors, which makes it ideal for COVID mitigation.

Spencer and Abby are very fond of the Ivins area and enjoy hiking in the nearby Snow Canyon State Park, Rappleye said.

After Cox and Henderson are sworn in, they will drive to Fillmore, where Cox will sign his first executive order at the territorial statehouse, Rappleye said. From there, they will make the 1.5 hour drive to Fairview.

The Utah Inaugural Commission stated the ceremony will feature addresses from Cox and Henderson, along with musical performances, a 19-gun salute and a special flyover by the Utah National Guard. Also taking oaths of office that day will be Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, Treasurer David Damschen and Auditor John Dougall.

The inauguration will be preceded by days of service and prayer, including a special in-person food drive to cap the month long statewide charitable campaign Cox and Henderson launched.

The inauguration will be broadcast live at http://www.utah.gov and shown on public TV.