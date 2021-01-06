Statement of Suzanne Dean, publisher, and the editorial staff of the Sanpete Messenger and Gunnison Valley Gazette on the violence at the U.S. Capitol

In keeping with the call from Gov. Spencer Cox for Utahns to speak out, we condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. We likewise condemn the attack by protestors on a Salt Lake Tribune journalist assigned to cover the demonstration at the Utah State Capitol.

We’ve seen many protests over the years, ranging from civil rights demonstrations, to marches against the Vietnam War to the recent Black Lives Matter protests. Regrettably, some of those protests have included violence, which we condemn.

But this is the first time in our memory that protestors have stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the deliberations of the U.S. Congress.

We endorse the evaluation of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who, in remarks prepared for delivery in the Senate today, said, “We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters, whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.

“The objectors have claimed they are doing so on behalf of the voters.. The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost. Scores of courts, the president’s own attorney general, and state election officials both Republican and Democrat have reached this unequivocal decision.”

As community journalists, the staff of the Sanpete Messenger is committed to two things: (1) Telling the truth, including labeling falsehoods as such and (2) Promoting unity, civic engagement, compromise and a spirit of neighbor helping neighbor throughout Sanpete County and beyond.

The events of today have further solidified those commitments.