Stop parroting crazy claims about the attack on the U.S. Capitol building

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-9-2021

The amount of social media-based misinformation and conspiracy surrounding the storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators on Wednesday, Jan. 6 is getting out of control.

Perhaps the most erroneous misinformation going around is that the violence, death and destruction perpetrated that day was actually done by Antifa and members of the radical left who were supposedly brought in by the “busload”. The idea has grown in acceptance despite being repeatedly debunked by various government agencies, including the FBI.

The conspiracy theory took root immediately after the conflict when Republican lawmakers and right-wing pundits were quick to make claims that the entire thing was orchestrated by members of the radical left who infiltrated the crowd of Trump supporters to cause disruption. The conspiracy theory built so much steam, it became one of the most frequented topics circulating the internet.

A perfect example of the misinformation going around on this topic is the countless memes and internet posts circulated about some of the most infamous photos of the Capitol breach. The photos in question show a shirtless, spear-carrying man with a painted face and a horned Viking helmet making himself at home in the capitol building amid the mob’s destruction. The man has been identified by authorities as Jacob Anthony Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, a well-known supporter of the right-wing conspiracy QAnon. Chansley calls himself the “QAnon Shaman” and travels across the country, most recently supporting the claims that Biden “stole” the election through rampant fraud.

Much of the false info circulating about Chansley claims he is Antifa, showing a photo of him at a BLM rally, but the photo is “creatively” cropped to hide the fact that he was actually at the rally as a counter-protestor and the uncropped photo clearly shows him holding a QAnon sign.

Chansley was arrested last week for his role in the riot, and openly rebuked claims he was radical left, saying, “I am not Antifa or BLM, I am QAnon and a digital soldier. He told authorities that he traveled to the capitol with a group from Arizona, “at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C.,” court documents say.

Another widely-shared post claimed one of the demonstrators to storm the capitol was obviously a member of the radical left because he had what was claimed to be a “communist sickle” tattooed on his hand, but actual inspection of the tattoo reveals it to be a symbol from the video game Dishonored.

A story was published by the Washington Times based on an anonymous source only two hours after the assault on the U.S. Capitol claiming the tech company XRVision had done facial recognition analysis of people in the riot photos and had found members of the radical left. The story was taken down after XRVision came out and publicly denounced the claims as false. They did, in fact, run facial recognition on the photos, but instead of Antifa, the company found confirmed members of neo-nazi groups and QAnon. Despite the company’s rebuke of the false claim, it remains a frequently parroted example for the claims that it was the left, not the right, involved in the violence.

In response to GOP lawmakers’ claims that the attack on the capitol was the left’s responsibility, FBI Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono released an official statement saying there was no evidence to show that backs those claims.

Is it possible that members of the radical left infiltrated the crowd of MAGA ralliers? Of course, but with more arrests happening every day, evidence is piling up that the vast majority of real culprits were indeed right-wing demonstrators.

Some of those involved in the violence are proud of the events. Before his arrest, Chansley gloated in a TV interview that the mob was able to infiltrate the U.S. Capitol building and make lawmakers hide. Rick Saccone, a Republican former member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, posted a photo of himself at the capitol riot on social media saying, “We are storming the capitol. Our vanguard has broken thru the barricades. We will save this nation. Are u with me?”

Donald Trump encouraged his followers to come and protest Biden’s win at the U.S. Capitol, tweeting, “Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there, it will be wild.”

On the day, he made a speech to the crowd, saying, “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told the crowd the country needed, “trial by combat.”

After that, all hell broke loose, with the mob descending on the capitol building, breaking through barriers and forcing their way in. The offices of the building were trashed and five people lost their lives as the result of the violent rampage, including a U.S. Capitol police officer who died from injuries he received while trying to hold back the mob. Lawmakers were forced to barricade themselves inside the House debating chamber or shelter inside their offices while authorities brought the situation into control.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that the radical left was not the real players in the chaos at the capitol, even now hundreds of posts and comments are circulating all over social media right here in Sanpete supporting the claims.

Just like instances of violence and looting during the BLM protests earlier this summer were unacceptable, so is the death and destruction that happened at the U.S. Capitol building. While a sizable portion of the demonstrators present in D.C. was likely there for peaceful protest, that is not how it worked out and it is important that those who are actually responsible are held accountable instead of trying to pass the blame off on the political opposition. Parroting misinformation will only serve to expand the division in our country.