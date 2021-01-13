Congressmen representing Sanpete both vote yes on

electoral objections

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

1-13-2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Both members of Congress representing Sanpete County voted “yes” last week on an objection aimed at overturning electoral votes from Pennsylvania. However, both voted no on a challenge to the vote by electors from Arizona.

U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee both voted “no,” or against, both objections.

Rep. Burgess Owens, who lives in Herriman, is a Republican and is a long-time defender of Donald Trump, represents Sanpete County north of Pigeon Hollow Junction, including Mt. Pleasant, Spring City, Fairview, Moroni and Fountain Green.

Burgess told KSL Radio, “If irregularities exist, we should examine and provide solutions to make sure our electoral process represents the vote of the people. Millions of Americans across this country are concerned about the electoral process, and we do them a great disservice by merely ignoring their voices.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican who was elected to his fifth term in November, represents Sanpete County south of Pigeon Hollow Junction, including Ephraim, Manti and the Gunnison Valley. His district also includes parts of Salt Lake County, several other rural counties and the St. George area.

In a post on Twitter, Stewart said, “I believe there are critical questions that need to be answered concerning our presidential election. Until we have resolved the issues surrounding voting irregularities, ballot integrity and security, and the implementation of state election laws, I cannot, in good conscience, uphold the oath I took to protect and defend our constitution by voting to certify the election.”

In a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Romney blasted efforts to overturn the election results. “The objectors have claimed they are doing so on behalf of the voters.. The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.

“The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost. Scores of courts, the president’s own attorney general, and state election officials both Republican and Democrat have reached this unequivocal decision.”

Holding up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, Sen. Mike Lee told his fellow senators, “Our job is a very simple one. Our job is to convene to open the ballots and to count them. That’s it.”

Two other Utah members of Congress voted against both the Arizona and Pennsylvania objections.

Those votes came from John Curtis, a Republican representing Utah and Carbon counties, among other areas, and a new congressman, Blake Moore, who represents northeastern Utah, including Cache and Box Elder counties.