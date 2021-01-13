Richard Leland Desmond

Richard Leland Desmond died on Jan. 7, 2021.

He was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Enumclaw, Washington to Leslie Conrad and Ida Mae Potter Desmond. He was a child of the depression and grew up living with little and learning to work hard to provide for his family.

He served in the military at the end of World War II in the U.S. Navy. He served on the Island of Guam and the Atoll of Marcus. Richard married Colleen Woolstenhulme and they raised six children together: Phil (Lynda); Vickie (Sheldon), Jeanette (Jess); Lynette (Paul), Melanie (Alan); Dean (Janine); 26 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 6 1/2 great-great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife Colleen, grandson Rick, and great- grandson Jarrett. He served his Heavenly Father with all his might, mind and strength. He loves the Savior and Heavenly Father. He loved the gospel and was grateful for all the blessings it brought into his life. Everywhere he went he reached out and helped lift others along the way. Strangers became friends and friends became family.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Valley View Memorial Park (4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City). Online condolences and live link at rasmussenmortuary.com.