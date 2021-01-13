Larry Morley Arnoldsen

Larry Morley Arnoldsen died Janu. 7, 2021 in Ephraim, at the age of 87 from causes incident to age.

He was born on July 14, 1933 in Preston, Nevada to Pharo and Neva Arnoldsen. In 1950 he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission and then attended BYU where he met Marilee Mohlman of Elko, Nevada in 1959. They were married that same year and both graduated from BYU. They moved to Lompoc, California where he taught high school.

The family then moved to Idaho Falls, where he served as a school district administrator. In 1969 he was hired as a faculty member in the Department of Secondary Education at Brigham Young University where he taught for 29 years, specializing in home education (home schooling). After retiring, he and Marilee taught English in Jinan, China for a year for the BYU China teachers program. They loved the people of China and still have many friends there.

He and the family built their own home on a lot in northeast Orem. He always had a huge vegetable garden planted between dozens of apple trees. He had a milk cow and other farm animals for many years. He felt it was important to be as self-sufficient as possible. They raised a large family of ten children and now have 52 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was devoted to the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many capacities. He was a true gospel scholar and would often share insights and articles with his posterity via regular email messages.

He was preceded in death by his son Karl and his great-grandson John Michael Brenchley. He is survived by his wife Marilee, daughter Kari, sons Eric (Juli), Marc (Sandy), Allen (Wendy), Stefan (Shannon), daughters Kirsten (Chris) Barksdale, Tana (Pietro), Gretchen (Codey) Lindsay, and son John (Sarah).

A family funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Orem Orchard Stake Center, 600 N. 800 E. at 11 a.m. with a public viewing from 9:15-10:45 a.m. at the church. A viewing was also held at their home in Ephraim on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The funeral will be livestreamed on YouTube: https://djp.li/arnoldsen

He will be buried at the Orem City Cemetery next to his son Karl. A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard will provide military funeral honors at the graveside.