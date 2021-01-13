Scott Faux Rasmussen

Scott Faux Rasmussen, 68, of Fountain Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Scott was born Dec. 13, 1952 in Mt. Pleasant, to Gayle Crowther, and Rita Faux Rasmussen. He enjoyed his youth growing up in both Millard and Sanpete Counties. Scott graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1971.

After high school, Scott worked at Deer Creek coalmine in Huntington UT, and later at Skyline Mine in Schofield, Utah. Upon leaving the mining industry, Scott became an over the road truck driver, which he enjoyed very much.

However, Scott’s favorite occupation was working for the Sanpete County Road and Weed Department. He retired from the county in 2015. Scott made friends wherever his road took him, and he enjoyed the many friendships he made over the years.

In 1978, Scott married Diane Anderson, together they had two children. They were later divorced. In 1990, Scott married Shirlene Dovey, and together they had one child. They were later divorced.

Scott enjoyed spending time surrounded by his family, and sitting around a campfire, or as he called it “shootin the #%@$”. He had a passion for photography, especially — nature scenes. Many weekends were spent on long drives through the mountains and canyons of Sanpete taking pictures and watching the wildlife.

Scott is survived by his children, Katie Rasmussen, Jon and Wendy Rasmussen, Kelton and Kaiya Rasmussen, and his grandson whom he loved very much, Scotty Rasmussen. His favorite partner in crime, Sherrie Lamb, also survives him.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Paul.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Scott’s cousin and his best friend, Lewis, and his wife Alta Lynne Rasmussen, for always being there and helping with every opportunity that became available – especially these last few years.

Graveside services were held at the Moroni City Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.