Dale Thomas Hougaard

Our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend Dale Thomas Hougaard passed away peacefully on Dec.31, 2020.

Dale was born on Feb. 13, 1940 to Giles Thomas Hougaard and Sarah Tuttle Hougaard in their home in Manti. He graduated from Manti High School and served a three-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark. After his mission, he met Judy Ellen Fontano, the love of his life. They were sealed on June 13, 1967 in the Oakland California Temple and had four beautiful children, including a daughter who passed away in infancy.

Dale served in the National Guard, received his bachelor’s degree in education from Utah State University, and later received his Master’s degree in Education at Westminster College. He was a beloved school teacher for 30 years in the Jordan School District, teaching at Cottonwood Heights Elementary and Sprucewood Elementary Schools.

One of his gifts was taking a genuine interest in people and remembering things that were important to them. He especially loved going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and was known by the teams as their number one fan. His sons could always hear their dad cheering them on from the sidelines.

Dale was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. He loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren will always remember laughing with him, being teased by him especially about their crushes, and the way he’d lift his eyebrows and get them all laughing. He will be remembered by family and friends as one who thoughtfully visited as often as he could. He also called regularly to check on how everyone was doing.

Dale enjoyed teaching, hunting, golfing, family trips to Lake Powell, traveling with his sweet wife and their close group of friends, being outdoors, and playing games with family and friends. After his dear wife Judy passed away in 2012, he married Sandy Sinks, a faithful friend and companion. They later divorced due to declining health issues.

For the last 16 months he has lived at Covington Senior Living in Lehi, where many aides have been caring and helpful, and where a most kind, cherished friend RaNae Garretsen has been there for him.

He is survived by his two sons and one daughter, Darren (Julie) Hougaard, Brian (Julie) Hougaard and Carrie McCormick and 18 grandchildren. Also surviving are his two sisters, Diane (Kay) Christensen, and Eileen (Dale) Summerhays.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy, and a daughter, Mindy. The family would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Mountain Point Medical Center for their compassionate care during his final days.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Utah Valley Mortuary. Interment was in Manti City Cemetery. To view services or to leave condolences to the family visit www.uvfuneral.com.