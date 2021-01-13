Glenna Rae Larson Carpenter

Glenna Rae Larson Carpenter, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and

friend to all passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on Jan. 4, 2021 of heart failure.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1944 in the small community of Mayfield, to Byron and Eula Larson. She loved her small town and the many large family gatherings growing up. We know that when she passed, she had a joyous reunion with her parents and sister Beth Ann, who left mom’s life too soon.

She married Art Carpenter, her eternal companion on June 7, 1968 in the Manti Temple. They celebrated 52 wonderful years together. They enjoyed living a short time in Hawaii when they were first married and then moved to Ogden where they raised three wonderful daughters whom she absolutely adored and spoke with daily, as well as her favorite son. As a homemaker, she created a home full of love, a place where everyone felt welcome, and memories that will be forever cherished.

Her life was full of Christlike service. She never put her own needs before those of

others. After losing her father when she was only 19 years old and her only sister just a

few years later, she took great care of her mother who had experienced loss in her life

and had numerous health problems for nearly 30 years.

She never complained about spending this time with her mother and was with her to the end. She loved serving others and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. She did everything she could to serve people and put their needs above her own and she never rested.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. Her favorite calling was that of a ministering sister. She loved ministering to those around her and truly cared about people, never judging anyone.

Her greatest joy in life came from her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and reading stories to them. She was everyone’s greatest support and their loudest cheerleader. She could clearly be heard cheering from the stands at sporting events or smiling proudly at recitals, and she was always proud of everyone (win or lose).

She looked forward to family parties and she made each one special, whether it was

cooking fantastic meals, playing cards, letting the grandkids win at games, or putting on a massive Easter Egg Hunt in her backyard, everyone loved spending time with grandma.

Glenna Rae is survived by her husband and four children; RaeAnn (Mark) Jarvis, Trudy

(John) Evans, Amy (Justin) Hoyal and Chad (Kristina) Carpenter along with 17 much

beloved grandchildren: Cody (Lauren), Aaron, Carly, Abby, Kaylee, Parker, Alexander,

Cristian, Isabel, Rebecca, Zane, Coleman, Aidan, Zoey, Hayden, Hunter, and Sienna. She is also survived by her favorite brother Arlo (Darlene). She was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Eula and her sister Beth Ann.

The family would like to thank the emergency room staff and cardiovascular unit at

McKay Dee Hospital for the wonderful care they provided. It was hard for mom to let other people help her, because she never wanted to put people out and even apologized daily to the hospital staff for having to help her. Glenna Rae’s loving legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with and lovingly served.

A viewing was held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary. The funeral was held on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11:00 a.m. and was live streamed at myers-mortuary.com on Glenna Rae’s obituary. Interment was at the Washington Heights Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please find a couple of LDS missionaries and buy them lunch as mom

always did. If you don’t see missionaries, please donate to the general missionary fund. Condolences may be shared at myers-mortuary.com.