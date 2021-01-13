Lynn Grover Childs

Lynn Grover Childs, loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend passed away Jan. 2, 2021 in Sandy.

Grover was born in Gunnison, on Sept. 5, 1926 at the home of his parents, John Grover and Lurena Kearns Childs.

Grover was a farmer his whole life. As a young boy he worked on the family farm. He started to cut hay when he wasn’t big enough to reach the lever to raise the cutting bar, so he had to drag it around on the ground. As a young man he returned to farming after his army service. He raised cattle, sheep, and loved planting, growing, and harvesting crops to feed his animals. He was also a skilled horseman.

As a young man Grover participated in many school activities. He was involved in the FFA as treasurer and vice president; sports, including softball, track, and basketball. He loved basketball the most and played for four years.

After graduating from high school he met the love of his life Beverly Nielson from Ephraim. That summer Beverly and Grover were always together. They loved dancing and going in the mountains. In the fall dad worked at the sugar factory at night and topped beets in the day. He worked there until he was drafted into the army where he served in the 750th Anti-Aircraft Gun Battalion. Beverly and Grover corresponded throughout his military service and soon after his return were married Sept. 25, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Gunnison and had four children.

Grover loved Gunnison and was an active and supportive member of the community. He was a member of the Gunnison Valley Riding Club, Sanpete County King Cowboy, first counselor and bishop of the Gunnison Second Ward, he served in the Gunnison Stake High Council and also served as a Manti Temple worker.

While serving as bishop, the building of the new stake center was announced. The foundation, excavation and ground preparation became the responsibility of the wards and stake. The stake was also responsible for raising a share of the funds for the building. Grover took on the challenge and worked endless hours to help get the building completed.

Grover was a loving husband, father, grandpa and son. He built a home for his family more lasting than timber and stone. Its foundation was his strength, its walls his integrity and its roof his sheltering love. They say a man’s actions speak louder than words, and his actions have always spoken of integrity, goodness, love and devotion.

Grover is survived by his children: Randy (Shelley) Childs, Lindon; Scott (Robyn) Childs, Salt Lake City; Karen (Garth) Mellor, Murray; Lynette (Bruce) Teuscher, Pleasant Grove; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister: Wilma Childs Nielsen, Provo. He was also preceded in death by his wife Beverly; parents; sisters: Cleo Childs; DeOn Childs Wasden; and brother, Cloyd William Childs.

Private funeral services for family were held on Saturday, Jan. 9, in Gunnison. Burial took place in the Gunnison City Cemetery with military honors by the Gunnison American Legion Post #105 and Utah Honor Guard.

Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Grover’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.