Mickelson~Spencer

Scott and Karen Mickelson of Manti are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Natalia, to Joshua Spencer, son of Christopher and Cauleen Kempf, of Marysville, Washington on Jan. 16, 2021.l

Natalia graduated from Manti High School in 2013 and Snow College in 2015. She is a CAN and works at the Provo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Josh graduated from Marysville Getchell High School in 2012. He attended Everett College in Washington State, and Dixie State University in Utah. He is employed at Costco.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception at this time. The happy couple will celebrate privately with their family on their special day, but they send their love and gratitude to all.