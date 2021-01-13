Ephraim mayor deplores

violence of protestors

1-13-2021

As the Mayor of Ephraim City, I condemn, in the strongest terms, any and all acts of violence in our U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. This type of violence is not the American way. Peaceful protest is protected by the Constitution of the United States, but the violence that was perpetrated upon the Capitol Police and Representatives of the United State Senate and House is unacceptable.

As a nation we must come together to protect our cherished liberties and enhance our national peaceful discourse with members of all parties. We will not long endure as a nation this type of hyper partisan divide.

Indeed, the words of Abraham Lincoln will be prophetic if we do not heal our nations discourse with one another: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

I implore us all to think the best of one another and doubt the worst. Men and women of all political persuasions serve, generally, out of duty and patriotism. Those two components mixed with faith in God have made our country a standard for the world, which is emulated and admired. We cannot devolve into tribalism. If we do, this will lead to the death of this great bastion of freedom and human decency.

John G. Scott,

Ephraim City Mayor