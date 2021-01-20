Manti senior gets ‘triple double’

in win over Union

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-20-2021

MANTI—Nothing in basketball quite showcases star power like getting a triple-double. Achievement of the feat at any level is impressive.

Doing it in a 32-minute high school game is outstanding.

The Manti boys’ basketball team led throughout the game in a home court victory over a struggling Union squad, 66-50, last Wednesday, to pick up their 10th win and move their overall record to 10-3, still undefeated in region play.

Senior Grady Thompson showcased himself as Manti’s focal point, notching a triple-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Thompson’s first-ever triple double in three years as a starter for Manti.

The Templars were off to a hot start, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and quickly getting out to a double-digit lead, 22-12.

The lead climbed even further by halftime, 36-22, as the Templars rained shots from everywhere, shooting 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc. Manti made nine 3-pointers.

In the second half, Manti edged slightly further away and outlasted Union’s attempts to rally and handed the Cougars their second straight loss.

Manti’s 5-0 region record kept them in the top spot in the Region 14 race, just a game ahead of North Sanpete. While maintaining one of the top offenses in 3A at 69 points per game, the Templars’ defense is keeping opponents at arm’s length, winning by an average of 9 points.

Manti next faces Delta this Wednesday on the road before returning home for a rivalry matchup against North Sanpete.