North Sanpete High

launches food drive

1-20-2021

The North Sanpete School District is starting its annual food drive to help out the Sanpete Pantry.

All schools in the district will take part in the food drive to collect food from now until Feb. 3, said Rickie Stewart, North Sanpete’s student council representative.

“It’s food drive time and we’re going to continue our food drive traditions,” Stewart said. “We will add some modifications to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Students can take their donations to their classroom where there will be a box for them to place their goods in. All donations will sit for 24 hours before being moved to a larger donation bin, she said.

The North Sanpete High School student body officers will be rewarding the top classes in each school with a virtual Zoom party, and provide treats and games for the winning classes, Stewart said.

Other precautions will take place to ensure everyone’s safety. Each student body officer will take a COVID test the morning of food pickups to do it safely. They will also have set locations for schools to have the donations ready as to not have any contact with students in other schools.

“The student food drive has been very successful in the past,” said Assistant Superintendent Odee Hansen. “I know we have received thousands of pounds of food donations that have helped a lot of families.”

The Sanpete Pantry takes care of around 400 families a month which includes roughly 300 kids a week. With COVID impacting many families in the area, the need for food continues to grow.

If you would like to help North Sanpete in their efforts, take non-perishable items to any school in the district or send them with any student, Stewart said.