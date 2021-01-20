Dean Allen Jensen

Dean Allen Jensen, 88 of Moroni, passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at Laurel Groves Assisted Living, Nephi.

Dean was born Nov. 10, 1932 in Moroni, to James Vernile and Bertha Sorensen Jensen. He married Carma Mikkelson Oct/ 7, 1955 in the Manti Temple. He was owner of Jensen’s Grocery Store in Moroni, which had been in the family for 82 years. He had many great customers and loved visiting with them. He was kind and giving to everyone.

Dean proudly served on Moroni’s Fire Department for 40 years, 30 of which he was Fire Chief. He served his community with pride and was an asset to the community. He was a member of the American Legion for 37 years, where he was commander. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a dedicated man and loved his family. He grew a beautiful garden which he shared with everyone. He loved his home and kept a beautiful yard. He was a wonderful husband to his sweet dear wife. He always held her hand and showed love for her especially the last few years when she needed special care. They were always together and mom thought he was good looking even the day he passed, she told us he’s handsome.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Karie Jensen; son, Allen Dean Jensen; great- granddaughter, Averie Ellen Medico; siblings, Lillis Kellett, Neva Larsen, Lula Olsen, Maureen Blackburn, Boyce Jensen, Floyd Jensen, Vay Worthington and Ada Carlson.

Dean was the youngest of nine children who have all been waiting to greet their baby brother. He is survived by his eternal companion Carma Jensen, Moroni; children, Joan (David) Peel, Mt. Pleasant; Evan (Charri) Jensen, West Jordan; Michael (Ronda) Jensen, Mapleton. He was a proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 12.

We are thankful for all the wonderful care he has received at Laurel Groves Assisted Living, they are truly “angels.” Also to the hospice nurses who made him so comfortable in his last days. Family and friends may pay their respects at a viewing Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N. 100 W.) in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral service for family will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Moroni LDS Chapel.

Interment in the Moroni Cemetery with military honors. Services can be watched live at the rasmussenmortuary.com link provided in his obituary.