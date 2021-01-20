Jacquilyne Amdal

Jacquilyne Amdal passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, while holding hands with her loving husband, Bill.

She was born June 19, 1942 in Bell, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend that always left an impression on everyone that came in contact with her. There was never a dull moment with her. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Jens Amdal and their children Melodee Elaine, William Nephi, Paula Marchell, Marissa Faye, and Ronald Jens.

She has 21 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Jacquilyne was preceded in death by parents Frederick Buettner and Mae Marchell Freeman Buettner, her siblings Joanne Reed, and Georgia Hale. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Jex and Sheila Doran.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 90 S. Main Street in Manti. Viewing will precede services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow services in the Manti City Cemetery.