Aron Marsh

On Jan. 6, 2021, Aron Marsh returned home to the loving arms of his parents, Duane and Linda Marsh.

Aron was born on April 4, 1961 in Lehi. He attended North Sanpete High School, excelled in the arts, dabbled in leather work, writing, history, and business. Aron had a great love for the gospel and shared it whenever he could. His love for others and his passion for music were apparent to those who met him.

He was a talented actor, an amazing musician, a listener, a learner, and a wonderful friend, father, and brother.

Aron is survived by his three siblings, Michelle Walker, Kelly Campbell, and Spencer Marsh; his four children: Phillip Marsh “Becky Marsh” of Eugene, Oregon; Nick Marsh “Celiana Marsh” of Lehi; Sam Marsh “Cassidy Marsh” of Dallas, Texas; and Katie Marsh “Matthew Bulfer” of West Valley City; and three grandchildren.

He spent his last days serving and loving his family. Although Aron’s mortal life has ended, his journey has just begun.

Aron Marsh will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of meeting him. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Rasmussen Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the services will be live-streamed.

The live-stream link and condolences will be found at rasmussenmortuary.com. Interment will be held at the Fountain Green, Utah Cemetery.