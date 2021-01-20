Larry Ross Hansen

Larry Ross Hansen, a life-long resident of Fairview, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 77. After months and years of various health issues, he died peacefully at home with his loving wife of 56 years by his side.

Larry was born in Fairview, on May 10, 1943, to Keith and Ruby Hansen. As a young man, he enjoyed the outdoors and hunting in the mountains above Fairview, especially in an area known as the Candelin. He also enjoyed fishing in the Sanpitch River and spending time with his childhood sweetheart.

Larry learned the value of hard work early on and began working with his dad in the family business of logging and operating a sawmill at a young age. He eventually owned and operated Hansen Lumber Company, together with his brother, Jerry, for many years.

As an entrepreneur, he also made a living as a general contractor building many custom homes throughout the valley and making countless friends along the way because of the way he treated others with respect. Larry also successfully managed the Sanpete cooperative landfill for many years. Not many people in this world could out-work him.

On Sept. 26, 1964, Larry married his childhood sweetheart, LeeAnn Mower, in the Manti Temple and together they raised three daughters (Malinda, Dixie and Julie) and two sons (Keith and Jeremy). Family was of the utmost importance to Larry who loved spending time with his family whether it was at home or on a road trip.

He and his beloved wife enjoyed taking off on little trips in the car to see the beautiful areas of the surrounding states, often planning their trip to be able to stop at one of their kids’ homes to visit along the way.

Most recently, he loved going to plays and visiting his grandkids. He especially enjoyed his time at Fairview Lakes roasting hot dogs and watching the kids skip rocks in the lake or catch frogs. His favorite music was waltzes and he enjoyed watching M.A.S.H. re-runs, old westerns and Jeopardy. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper each morning including obituaries and learning about people’s lives.

Larry loved Fairview and the Sanpete Valley and dedicated many years and resources to helping those within the community including serving as a Fairview City Council Member for numerous years and at the Manti Temple recommend desk for 10 years.

He also served as a counselor in multiple bishoprics, was a scoutmaster for several years and held various other callings in the church, allowing him to serve others and ensure their needs were met. Larry was a quiet man but when he spoke it was a good idea to listen because it was usually a quick-witted joke or a small bit of wisdom he would share.

After several years of physical and mental health complications, he gracefully accepted the fact that he could no longer drive and was happy to ride in the passenger seat for a change. Larry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. He will forever be remembered in our hearts for being an example of love, kindness and charity.

Larry is survived by his wife, LeeAnn, and their children, Malinda (David) Madsen of Hyde Parke, Utah; Dixie Casasola of Sandy; Julie Benson of Fairview; Keith (Ericka) Hansen of Mesquite, Nevada and Jeremy (Kelli) Hansen of Chubbuck, Idaho; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Dixie Robbins, and sister-in-law Deanna Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother (Jerry Hansen) and brothers-in-law (David Robbins and Karl Mower).

The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals for taking great care during the past several years and are especially grateful for the wonderful Gunnison Valley Hospice staff who comforted and cared for him in his final days on this earth.

Family and friends may pay their respects at a socially distanced viewing on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant. A limited, family-only funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Fairview 4th Ward chapel followed by interment in the Fairview City Cemetery.

Services can be watched live at the rasmussenmortuary.com link provided in his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.