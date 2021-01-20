North Sanpete school district,

Mt. Pleasant conclude land trade

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

1-20-2021

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete School District and Mt. Pleasant City have concluded a land trade that could make it possible for the school district to sell the old Mt. Pleasant Elementary School.

When the school district looked into selling the old school, it learned there was a city-owned easement running north to south across the school property. In fact, the easement ran right under the school building.

In order to sell the building, the school district needed to acquire the easement so it would have clear title to the property.

But meanwhile, the school district still owned the land immediately north of the old school where the Mt. Pleasant Aquatics Center and the aquatics center parking lot are now located.

In 2016, when the city needed land for the aquatics center, the school district agreed to lease the site city at a nominal annual fee.

At a meeting Dec. 22, the Mt. Pleasant City Council agreed to deed the easement to the school district.

Meanwhile, the school district agreed to deed the aquatics center property to the city so the city would own it rather than leasing it.

That put both properties under the “right ownerships,” Mt. Pleasant Mayor Michael Olsen said in the Dec. 22 city council meeting.

While the land trade gives the school district clear title to the old school property, Superintendent Nan Ault said the district doesn’t have a buyer at this point.

About a year ago, a Lehi development company looked into converting the old school to condominiums. The developer made an offer, and the school district accepted it. But the Mt. Pleasant Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the project because the developer wanted to create housing and the school property is zoned for “public facilities.”

The old school property, located on 100 South between State Street and 100 East, contains two buildings—the original school, which is vacant, and a newer building, which currently houses the Pleasant Creek alternative school. An enclosed breezeway connects the two buildings.

In 2014, the original Mt. Pleasant Elementary was replaced by a new, $11.8 million school at about 600 South and 400 East.

Under the proposal considered a year ago, the district would have sold the vacant building only. The enclosed breezeway would have been converted to an open walkway, and the Pleasant Creek School would have stayed in its present location.