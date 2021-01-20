Mt. Pleasant Police Sergeant Daniel Mower is retiring after working for 21 years

as a police officer

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

1-20-2021

MT. PLEASANT—Sergeant Daniel Mower ended his 21 years as a police officer on Monday Dec. 21.

Mower’s favorite thing about serving the people of Mt. Pleasant is that it gave him the chance to be with the youth and kids in the community.

“I have had the opportunity to coach a lot of kids in baseball, basketball and football,” said Mower. “I was able to do this as a dad and as a police officer.”

Mower could often be seen on the football field for games or practices in his police uniform as he took his dinner break to coach the youth. Building relationships with youth has given him some of his best experiences and best memories as an officer.

“Coach Mower always kept us on task when we needed it,” said 8th grader Krew King, who has been coached by Mower for 3 years in football. “He would always push us to be better and always with a positive attitude.”

Mower recalled sitting in Mr. Erickson’s street law class at North Sanpete High School when a guest speaker from adult parole and probation was brought in. That job interested him, but when he got to college he realized that he didn’t want to spend his days in a building writing reports and sitting in courts. He was more interested in being outdoors and involved in the community and with the people in it.

“As a wife the scariest thing was watching Daniel get called out in the middle of the night,” said Allynne Mower. “The first thing he puts on as he gets dressed is his bullet proof vest. There were many nights I would wait up all night for a call, text or just to have him arrive home safe.”

So many memories go with the job of a police officer.

“I have had the chance to meet lots of different people in lots of different situations,” said Mower. “Mt Pleasant has been a great place to work. I have appreciated the people in the community looking out for each other and for supporting me.”

“He has missed a lot of holidays and family things while out helping other families in the community,” said Allynne.

After graduating from Snow College and SUU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, Mower worked for Fountain Green Police for three years; then he was hired by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, where he remained until his retirement.

Mower resides in Mt. Pleasant with his wife and three boys Alex, Andy and Luke. He hopes to be able to spend his retirement doing the things that he loves. He wants to watch his boys play ball and spend plenty of time outdoors fishing.