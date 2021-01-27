No. Sanpete and Ephraim

junior high wrestlers

do well at state meet

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

1-27-2021

Junior High State Wrestling was held last weekend at the Sevier Valley Center where several Sanpete wrestlers competed and did exceptionally well.

North Sanpete had two repeat State Champions make it to the top of the podium. Krew King, son of Kris and Jaymi King of Mt. Pleasant and an 8th grader at North Sanpete Middle School, took his third consecutive Junior High State Championship. Cody Dyches, son of Spencer and Brittany Dyches of Ephraim and also an 8th grader at North Sanpete Middle School, completed the season with his fourth State Champion Medal.

“After winning my second State Championship last year I wanted to make sure I did it again my last year of Junior High,” mentioned King. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy, so I decided I had to put in the extra work in the off season. Thanks to my coaches Nash Brown, Tanner Cowan, Colton Humphries and mostly my dad who kept me motivated to reach my goal.”

King was able to pin his opponent, Teagon Ogden of Richfield in 1 minute and 25 seconds in the finals.

Dyches wrestled Braxten Blackett of Juab in the finals and fought a hard match to come out on top 9 to 1.

“I am grateful for the sport and want to give a big thanks to all my coaches that made it possible,” said Dyches. “It’s a big accomplishment to be a four-time Junior High State Champion and I am looking forward to wrestling in high school next year.”

Other North Sanpete placers were Owen Paulson, 3rd place, Ronald Isaacson, 4th place and Kaden Dyches, 5th place.

Manti also had wrestlers compete and make it to the podium. Durke Larsen, 4th place, Cole Osborn, 5th place and Jack Soper, 6th place.