Delta Rabbits chew up

Lady Templars, 45-31

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-27-2021

MANTI—It was supposed to be the game to watch for 3A girls hoops last week, but thanks to the Delta Lady Rabbits, it turned into a clinic.

The Manti girls’ basketball team, the second-place team in Region 14, played host to first-place Delta last Tuesday, and the Lady Rabbits made short work of the Lady Templars, 45-31, to hand Manti their first region loss and drop their record to 8-4, breaking their five-game win streak.

“It was a great opportunity for us to gauge where we were at,” Coach Brennon Schweikart said. “More importantly to know and understand what we need to do better. I think there’s a lot of bright spots in the game in regards to our defensive ability and rebounding.”

Manti’s defensive intensity became their downfall as Delta earned trip after trip after trip to the free throw line. The Lady Rabbits made 20 of 37 free throw attempts. Conversely, Manti suffered their worst performance at the foul line of the season by a mile, making only one attempt on 11 tries.

The Lady Templars also struggled to score without their starters as only four Templars put points on the board. Senior Katie Larsen led Manti with 12 points.

In the first quarter, Manti’s struggles started early as the Lady Templars missed their first several shots, air balling two of them, while Delta built a 5-0 lead. Larsen finally got Manti their first points with 3:39 remaining in the quarter. Delta made 6 of 7 free throws in the quarter while both teams made two field goals apiece.

Delta pushed the lead to double digits as early as two minutes into the second quarter with a turnaround jumper that made it 15-4.

Down by 13, Manti clawed back with a 6-0 run and took an 18-10 deficit into the half.

After halftime, Delta’s offense picked up steam as they continued to get to the foul line at will, while Manti never found their offense. Despite Manti making it a five-point game early in the third quarter, the Lady Rabbits pulled ahead by double-digits with 3:38 remaining in the third and never looked back.

Manti got back to their winning basketball the next game with a solid victory over North Sanpete to move to 9-4.

The Lady Templars are on the road against Juab this Tuesday and will host Maeser Prep on Thursday before hosting American Leadership Academy next Tuesday.