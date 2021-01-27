No. Sanpete drill team takes

first overall at region

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

1-27-2021

Region was a big success for us this past weekend, said Shalyce Cook, North Sanpete drill mistress.

“We pushed super hard and it definitely paid off! We are Region Champs!” she said.

Region 14 Drill Competition was held last Friday at Delta High School where North Sanpete received first in military, first in dance, and third, due to a big penalty deduction, in show and first overall.

“I was so emotional when they called our team first overall,” said Coach Kiersten Wheeler. “The team had been dealing with some really hard things the last couple of weeks so it was just so exciting and such a well-deserved thing to happen for our girls. I was so proud of them that I couldn’t hold back my tears!”

With COVID-19, the team never even knew if they would be able to practice let alone go to a competition or perform at a basketball game. Things were literally changing every day and so it was really hard to know what to prepare for and to keep the team motivated, Wheeler said.

“The week before region was full of hard work and long hours; we now know that paid off,” said senior member Cassi Cook. “After being announced as the champions I looked up at our Coach Kiersten and saw her so proud and jumping up and down; it was one of those surreal moments that you will never forget.”

Winning the region title is encouraging for the North Sanpete Drill Team. The girls will be recharged and ready to continue working very hard at practice to be prepared to dance on the state floor.

“If I could say one thing to the team about region, I would say I am beyond proud of them, and proud is definitely an understatement,” stated Wheeler. “What this team was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time, from the last competition to now, is simply incredible.”

The Academic All-Region awards were also given out that night. All the recipients have a 3.75 GPA or higher. Shalyce Cool and Taylor Gilgen from North Sanpete and Sierra Roberts, Tamyra Moulton, Erin Friechknecht and Kaitlyn Chidester from Manti received this recognition.

Manti’s Drill team placed third in Military and fouth overall. Other teams competing in region 14 were Juab, 2nd place overall, Union 3rd place overall, Delta and ALA.