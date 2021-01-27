Donald Oliver Larmore

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor, Donald Oliver Larmore, age 92, of Gunnison, passed away Jan. 9, 2021 in Gunnison.

He was born June 22, 1928 in Los Angeles, California, a son of Robert Nelson and Sarah Elizabeth Oliver Larmore. He attended Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California.

Don married Virginia Mary Archer on Sept. 2, 1949 in Alhambra, California. To this union was born six children: Donna, Teresa, David, Douglas, Donald and Cynthia. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple May 21, 1960. They were later divorced.

Don was a truck driver for 41 years, driving for several different companies.

Don is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a Primary teacher, Sunday School president, Elders quorum president and teacher, High Priest secretary and teacher, executive secretary and financial clerk.

He enjoyed roller skating, baseball, tennis, scuba diving, and making all kinds of props for Primary carnivals.

In his retirement, his biggest enjoyment was four wheeling, learning how to run a computer and doing temple work.

Don is survived by his children: Donna Joan and Daun Bohall of Grants Pass, Oregon; Teresa Ann and Jerry Murtishaw of Las Vegas, Nevada; David Wayne Larmore of Glendale; Douglas Allen and Sarah Larmore of Kaysville; Cynthia Jane and Shawn Ledingham of Springville; 30 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son, Donald Scott Larmore; two brothers, Ronald Hunt Larmore and Robert Nelson Larmore, Sr.; and his parents.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Fairview City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

