Linda Susan (Guy) Lohrengel

Linda Susan (Guy) Lohrengel, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence at Sunrise Senior Living in Henderson, Nevada.

She was born on March 21, 1943, in Berkley, Michigan to Robert and Helen Guy. Linda was the oldest of their three children.

She married Carl Frederick Lohrengel II on May 29, 1971 in the Manti Temple for time and eternity. Together they had three children: Carl, Bethany, and Kara.

Linda and Fred lived in Ephraim, for many years while Fred worked at Snow College. Linda kept herself busy with volunteering various committees especially with the Festival of Trees and making lots of crafts. Years later they moved to Cedar City, where Fred worked at Southern Utah University.

Linda decided to get back into teaching and worked for the Utah School for the Blind and Deaf. Linda was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and she decided that it was not going to keep her down. She was the chapter president in Cedar City for many years. During her presidency she organized the Annual Christmas Home Tour, the MS Walk, and helped bring awareness to the community by helping to make Main Street more ADA accessible while she was on the Disability Action Committee.

Linda also was involved with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Quilt Guild for many years. She volunteered to sell programs for the Utah Shakespearian Festival for over 15 years. She had many callings within the church and served to her best ability.

“It’s a wonderful Life” was the motto Linda lived by. She loved to host parties and always had a list ready for all that came to visit. One of her favorite activities was to go swimming twice a week with the arthritis group. They loved to sing in the pool and have parties on the porch in the summer.

Linda is survived by her children: Carl (Lori) Lohrengel, Middleton, Idaho; Bethany (Rich Lyles) Lohrengel, Abilene, Texas; Kara (Bob) Hawkins, Las Vegas, Nevada, her brother Dennis (Kathy) Guy, Troy, Michigan; and Sister Barbara (Duke) Herzog, Gaylord, Michigan. She has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her sweet husband Fred Lohrengel and her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 North 300 West, Cedar City) Seating is limited. Viewings will be held on Friday, Jan. 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9-9:45 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Live-streaming of the funeral service and online condolences can be viewed at www.sumortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Fred and Linda Lohrengel Memorial Scholarship fund at Southern Utah University by calling 435-586-7775 ask for Sara Greener, or by mail to SUU Giving 351 W. University Blvd. Old Main Hill 103C, Cedar City, UT 84720, or go online to: www.suu.edu/giving.