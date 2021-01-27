Ted Lewis Olsen

Ted Lewis Olson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife of 48 years.

Ted was born May 14, 1949 in Mesa, Arizona to G. LeGrand and Iris Bennett Olson. In his early years, Ted frequently moved with his parents living in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Most of this time was spent in ranger stations in Manti, Monticello, and Ephraim.

Ted learned a great appreciation for the outdoors by working with his father. Ted loved spending time outdoors with family and friends; climbing mountains, riding ATVs, and camping.

Ted graduated from Manti High School in 1967 and Snow College in 1969, after which he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taiwan. On Feb. 19, 1972, Ted married Vickie Reid in the Manti Temple and then resided in Salt Lake City until completing his education at the University of Utah.

In 1976 Ted graduated magna cum laude with a Master’s of Science Degree in Geophysics. He accepted a position as a member of the faculty at Snow College where he taught physics and mathematics for 42 years retiring in 2017. He was a beloved and memorable professor who influenced the lives of countless students. He served as chairman for multiple boards and committees.

As a service to the students at Snow College, Ted and Bart Nelson founded and ran Majock Books for many years. He was instrumental in the partnership that helped restore the Great Basin Environmental Education Center (GBEEC). Ted often expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had to work and associate with colleagues that he considered his best friends.

Ted served on the Ephraim City Power Board for over 40 years. He also represented local communities on the board of multiple public power organizations (ICPA, IPA and UAMPS), serving multiple terms as Board Chairman. He was currently serving as chairman of the Intermountain Power Agency Board.

Other passions and interests include weather, seismology, church service, music and riding ATV’s with the “Professor Posse.” Local Sanpeters may know Ted as “The Weatherman” who provided local weather information and colorful commentary each morning on the radio. Ted dedicated much of his life in the service of others in many capacities: Scoutmaster, Elders Quorum president, Bishop, Stake President, Mormon Miracle Pageant Presidency and was currently serving as a worker in the Manti Temple. One of his highlights each year was playing ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound’ in the annual community production of Handel’s Messiah.

Of all Ted’s accomplishments in life, he was most grateful for his testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ and close relationships with family and friends. Ted leaves behind a legacy of devotion to God, family, selfless service, hard work, integrity and laughter.

Ted is survived by his wife, Vickie and children: Wendy (Darrin) Gillette of Herriman, Jeff (Kara) of South Jordan, Cameron (Diana) of Roosevelt, Tyler of Salt Lake City, Andrew (Virginia) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Dallin (Liz) Olson of Ephraim, siblings Keith (Pat) Olson and Margie Anderson and 22 grandchildren. Preceded in death, embraced and welcomed home by his parents G. LeGrand and Iris Bennett Olson and his older brother Kent G. Olson.

Limited funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Online guestbook and Live streaming of the service can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Ted’s obituary. Funeral directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.