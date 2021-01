Gunnison Valley Hospital

Laikyn Jackson was born to Austin and Braylie Jackson of Centerfield on Jan. 14, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Leeann Vasquez Araujo was born to Levi and Lilian Araujo of Centerfield on Jan. 14, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.