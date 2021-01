Cox~King

Casey and Madison Cox are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Katelyn, to Kyle King, son of Robert and Sheri King of Manti on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Due to the COVID situation, the family is limiting attendance at the reception to those who have been invited. They wish others could attend and celebrate with the family, and will miss everyone who cannot attend. They thank everyone in the community for their support and love.

The couple is registered at Amazon and Target.