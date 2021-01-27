Ephraim hands out first recreations scholarship in 2021

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

EPHRAIM—Ephraim Recreation Director Michael Patton announced on Jan. 20 that Ephraim is awarding its first youth sports scholarship in 2021 to a local family for the upcoming spring soccer season.

In 2020, the city created a youth sports scholarship program to ensure that every child in Ephraim who wants to has the opportunity to participate in youth sports. The program is designed to support families that may be experiencing financial hardships or have multiple children that will be registered for a specific sport.

The scholarship covers the registration costs of a child for a specific youth sports program offered by the city. The program is funded through thoughtful donations by local businesses, families and individuals.

Last year Risk Managers LLC in Ephraim was the first business to donate to the youth program and the first scholarship was handed out on Wednesday to the Kegerreis family.

The Kegerreis family’s son Corbin will now be able to play soccer. His mother Kelsey found out about the scholarship through Ephraim’s recreation Facebook page. Her son, Corbin, age 5, just loves soccer. “He is so excited about soccer,” says his mom, Kelsey. “We very much appreciate Risk Managers for making his dream come true.”

For other businesses or individuals who wish to participate and help children participate in sports, donations can be made from $25 to $100. Likewise, residents can check out the program on Ephraim City’s recreation Facebook page, or call the Ephraim City office at 283-4631 for more information.