Dan Anderson named

‘Champion of Public Power’

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

1-27-2021

MT. PLEASANT—Dan Anderson, who was power superintendent in Mt. Pleasant for 28 years and later served as mayor, was named a Champion of Public Power by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS).

The award is given to one person per year associated with one of nearly 47 cities, utility districts and other power agencies in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, California and New Mexico that make up UAMPS.

The award recognizes an individual who has created an “irreplaceable legacy” by providing years of service to municipal public power, Webb said.

Among projects Anderson directed as superintendent were the construction of power distribution lines throughout Mt. Pleasant, construction of two power plants and extending power lines into two resort areas. After retiring, Anderson served two years on the city council and two years as the mayor.

“Anderson has always been a great stalwart for Mt. Pleasant and UAMPS by always supporting and advocating the value of public power,” said LaVarr Webb, UAMPS spokesman. “Anderson is a great recipient for this award.”