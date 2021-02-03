Mural meant to unify everyone

at Manti Elementary

By Lloyd Call

Staff writer

2-3-2021

MANTI—The Manti Elementary School wanted to do something to unify the school since COVID-19 has made activities difficult this year. Taking their mascot, the American eagle as a theme, kindergarten teacher Poiette Lang organized a tile mosaic to be placed just inside the front entrance to the school.

“We invited all the students to submit designs for the mural, or elements of the mural.” Lang said. “All students and faculty were given the opportunity to place tiles on the mosaic as well.”

Thirteen designs were chosen, showing the school, mountains, trees, sky, and of course, eagles. Fifth grader Emmie Taukei’aho did the central “M” and flying eagle in the center. Twelve other students’ designs were included in the mural.

Many companies also donated materials and labor: Mad Dog Floor Coverings and Gordon Construction in Ephraim, Ogden’s Flooring and Design in Spanish Fork and Snow College fired the tile pieces.