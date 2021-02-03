Yes, we need to pray for snow

2-3-2021

Pray for snow? Yes, seriously. As we near the end of our winter season, don’t let the snow in town fool you. It just stayed cold, but there is really not much snow. We really could have serious problems coming this summer. The current snowpack in the hills is but a fraction of what we need to support life and growth in our valley. If you add to that the last three dry years, we don’t just need help, we need a miracle.

That is what the combined Stake Presidents in our area are asking for, and they are serious. They have issued a combined letter. In it they have encouraged all members to set aside next Sunday, February 7, as a special fast day for snow, for moisture in our area. We need it and we can pray for it.

They also appealed in it for people to be right with God and with their neighbors. It is the same as what President Lorenzo Snow did back in 1899, when the whole south end of the state was in a terrible drought. He admonished them to pay their tithing, affirming that what the LORD spoke through Malachi was true and accurate and applied to them. “Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith if I will not open you the windows of heaven and pour you out a blessing that there be not room enough to receive it.” That is what Malachi said. That is also what President Lorenzo Snow said. That applies to us, here, today.

You may not think that this is something you need to worry about. You may say, “I don’t use much water. I’m not a farmer. I’m not with the city, worrying that the wells might run dry.” That is the point. That is what Malachi is trying to say. “Give a care. If you want to be blessed, really blessed, then look around and have a care that someone else is suffering, someone else is in need, and fill the need.

Doing so, we will have done our part and can now appeal to God, trusting that He will take care of us.” Yes, we need to fast and pray for snow, for water to make it through this year. We need to do this. We also need to pay our obligations to our God and to each other if we want to deal with what is just about to come.

Terrel R. Davis,

Ephraim