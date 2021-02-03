Susan Pollard

Susan Pollard, 57 of Ephraim, Utah, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 26, 2021.

She was born Jan. 31, 1963 to John Edward and Darlene Edna Rolph Folkner in Mesa, Arizona. She married Eldon Leroy Pollard Sept. 11, 1993 in Mesa, Arizona, later solemnized in the Mesa Temple.

Susan was a family oriented person. She lived for her grandchildren. They were her entire world. She loved to fish and camp with her family. She loved playing cards. Anytime there was a family get together cards were involved. She loved listening to country music, especially Garth Brooks. She had a deep love for her Heavenly Father.

Susan is survived by her husband Eldon; children Jarrah (Jessica) Folkner, Melissa (JD) Olson, Sarah (Ricky) Nixdorf, Kelle (Marc) Foster, Jared (Maggie) Pollard; siblings, Rose (Tom) Colby, Sue Young, Roberta (Glade) Ogden, Fred (Michelle) Folkner, Doreen (Mike) Selby and George Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 1st Ward Chapel, 450 N. 200 W. Ephraim, with a viewing from 9:30–10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Services can be watched live at rasmussenmortuary.com link in her obituary.