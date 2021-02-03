Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson, 76, formerly of Manti, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 in Georgetown, Texas.

He was born Nov. 28, 1944 in Madera, California to Vance and Matilda Bishop Thompson. Eric spent most of his years raising his family in Manti with his late wife Lila Thompson. He loved the beautiful mountains, loved his neighbors, and loved his church.

Everyone who knew Eric would say that he was “such a character.” He had an unparalleled sense of humor and sarcasm, and loved to make those around him laugh. He truly never met a stranger, and would strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed his path everywhere he went.

Eric was a child at heart and loved to mentor the youth in the community through his work with Lion’s Club, coaching baseball, and his ward at the church. They would often come by the house years later to share their mission stories, introduce their sweethearts, or show off their new additions. The door was always open at Eric and Lila’s.

As the father of Ronnette, Darren and Brandon Thompson, Eric got the greatest joy from spending time with his children and eight beautiful grandchildren: Nicholas, Brooke, Cody, Chad, Kayla, Hailey, Brad and Rylan. He traveled far and wide with his Santa suit in hand to see the joy and wonder on their little faces. He couldn’t brag enough about their accomplishments, and was blessed to get to meet his first great-grandson Preston.

Eric is also survived by his siblings: Danny Thompson (Janice), Loraine Rochette (Jim), Kathy Bragg, and Shane Thompson (Lucy), and countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister Rosetta Moore.

Eric will be truly missed, but his family takes comfort in knowing that he is reunited again with the love of his life, his beautiful wife Lila.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Cemetery with military honors by Manti American Legion Post #31. Friends may call prior to the services at Magleby Mortuary from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Eric’s obituary.

