Marjorie May Mickelson Peterson

Marjorie May Mickelson Peterson, age 95, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 at her home in Manti.

She was born in Manti, July 30, 1925, the eldest of four children born to LaRay Andrew and Martha “Mattie” Christina Hoggan Mickelson.

May attended schools in Peoa, Woodland, and Kamas. Her family moved back to Manti in 1940 and she is an alumna of Manti High School, BYU, and Snow College.

May was employed at Geneva Steel Company, Department of Veterans Affairs and Employment Security, Manti City Bank, and retired from the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in 1990. Her working career spanned 43 years.

On Feb. 11, 1949 she and Bart A. Peterson were married in the Manti LDS Temple and they made their home in Manti. They are the parents of Michael B. (Mary) Peterson, Jane M. (Kent W.) Parker, Susan C. (Michael R.) Stewart, and David A. (Karma) Peterson. They have four granddaughters, one grandson, and seven great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Alice M (Clyde L.) Pritchett a brother, William A. (Carla) Mickelson and several nieces and nephews.

May was active in community and civic affairs. She served as the first woman mayor of Manti City, was an officer in the Manti Ladies Literary Club, American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary, Republican Party Chairman, and County Chairman of the Utah Centennial Committee.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she and her husband served for many years in financial capacities including the Mormon Miracle Pageant. She also served for 14 years as Stake Family Record Extraction Program Coordinator along with callings in Relief Society, the Young Women’s program, and as a teacher.

May was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and an infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Red Church. Viewings will be held on Friday, Feb. 5 from 6-7 p.m. and prior to services on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services available at www.maglebymortuary.com under May’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.