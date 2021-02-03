Carol Lee Johnson Russel Sansom

Carol Lee Johnson Russell Sansom of Manti passed away Jan. 26, 2021.

Carol was born at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on Sept 23, 1944, tor Gladys Lillian Johnson and Anthony James Viverito.

At the age of two she went to live with her grandparents on a 40-acre farm in Sister Bay, Wisconsin. She often spoke of the fond memories she had there. She graduated from Fish Creek High School and then moved back to Chicago to live near her mother. She became a waitress at several very high-end restaurants. She married John Campbell and had two daughters, Angela and Saranda.

Carol divorced and met and married Charles Russell, and later they opened a hillbilly bar, The Up and Down Lounge while still living in Chicago.

That venture lasted about five years and then Charles became an ironworker and began building large high rise buildings as a certified welder. Carol and Charles traveled with the Iron Worker’s Union to 28 states. During that time another two children came along, Charles Samuel Russell III and Nicole Leigh Russell.

In 1981 they settled in the bay area in California until 1989 when they moved to St. George due to health reasons.

Carol went to Dixie State College for several years and became a realtor. She really enjoyed that and she loved helping her clients with any and everything they needed.

Carol moved to Manti in 2008 after Charles’ death. During those years she also raised Keari and Shad Hatfield, her grandchildren belonging to her daughter, Nicole. She always enjoyed being involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sports activities. She’d cheer on the sidelines louder than anyone.

Carol met George Sansom in the summer of 2010 and was later married to him in November of that year. Carol continued to work real estate in Sanpete County for several years for Heritage Realty Group. With all of the children and grandchildren grown life settled down a little and she was able to spend time doing family history and working in the Manti Temple, while still doing real estate. She loved the temple and the people in Manti and St. George and was so glad to have settled there.

In February of 2020 she was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer. She fought hard but lost her battle on Jan. 26.

She is preceded in death by her daughters, Angela Lynn Campbell, and Nicole Leigh Russell and both of her parents. She is survived by her husband George Sansom, her daughter Saranda Lynn Campbell, 54; grandchildren: Michael Jay Rowe, 33; Christopher Joseph David Vilardo III, 28; great-grandson, Michael Charles Rowe, 10; son Charles Samuel Russell III, 45; wife Kendra Lynn Russell, 43; grandchildren Brittany Caroline Russell, 21; Rylee K’Launee Russell, 14; Charles Samuel Russell Jr., 8; Cienna Malone Russell, 6; grandchildren: Keari Lynn Hatfield, 25; great-grandson Anakin, four months; Shad Uria Hatfield, 25; Elijah Armando Olivan, 22; and Cire Loela Leigh Volker, 11.

She was loved by all those who knew her as she was a deeply spiritual person who would always do what she could to help anyone in need. She was passionate and steadfast in all that she believed in, first and foremost her Heavenly Father and the gospel.

Due to COVID-19 and travel for family, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring and an announcement will be here later. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or to any Animal Foundation. as these charities were close to Carol’s heart.