Granary Arts exhibit Feb. 10 to April 30 document western landscape charges

2-3-2021

EPHRAIM—Granary Arts is pleased to present two new exhibitions that will feature the work of three Utah artists who are documenting the changes in our western landscape.

The two new shows will appear Feb. 10 and run through April 30 at the Granary Arts Center, 86 N. Main Street in Ephraim. Because of COVID, there is no opening reception scheduled at this time, said manager Bryn Burningham. The art can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first exhibit in the main gallery will present the poignant photographs of Daniel George in his exhibition God to Go West. His photos examine the influence of the Mormon’s religious history on Utah’s contemporary landscape.

In the second showing in the upper gallery, two women artists from Salt Lake City, Jann Haworth and Liberty Blake, will be showing the renowned traveling mural called Work in Progress. The large multi-paneled mural celebrates the contributions of women from our past and present who are catalysts for change. The women’s portraits are collaged on panels, which make up a vivid history of inspirational women. There will be a master template to identify all the women depicted on the mural, Burningham said.

Daniel George

George’s exhibit, God to Go West, explores the contemporary landscape of Utah in relationship to the state’s religious history. Throughout his life, George uses the camera to study defining characteristics of the communities within which he resides. The resulting photographs are his attempt to visualize and understand the idiosyncrasies of human activity in these local cultures. George’s work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions across the United States, and has been published internationally in both print and online publications. He is based out of Vineyard and is a current artist-in-residence at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art. See more of his work at www.danielgeorgephoto.net.

Jann Haworth

Jann Haworth is closely associated with the 1960’s Pop art movement in Great Britain and holds two unusual distinctions—a female Pop artist and co-designer for the Beatle’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, for which she received a Grammy. She has had twenty-three one person shows in Europe and the U.S.

Haworth was a lead artist for nine public works projects in Salt Lake City, most recently the 6000 square foot mural celebrating the ratification of women’s voting rights, “Utah Women 2020” for Zions Bank on the Dinwoody building. She lives and works in Salt Lake City and Sundance, Utah. See more about her at www.workinprogressmural.org.

Liberty Blake

Blake was born in 1968 in London, England, where she was immersed in art from an early age. In 1997 she moved to Utah, “for an adventure,” where she co-ran the Sundance Art Shack, teaching paper-making, creating posters and illustration for the Sundance Resort. In 2007 she participated in the “337 Project” in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she created the first of many large-scale wall collages, the most recent of which is the Work in Progress mural project. She lives and works in Salt Lake City, Utah, making collages inspired by the wild natural places and neglected urban environments that she discovers while adventuring on bikes. See more of her work at https://www.libertyblakecollage.com.

About Granary Arts

Granary Arts is supported in part by Utah Arts & Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Stewart Family Foundation, Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, Sanpete County Travel, and generous support from Ephraim City. For more information, visit www.granaryarts.org.