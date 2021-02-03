Vaccine availabilty in Sanpete County could be slim

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

2-3-2021

As COVID vaccines continue to be administered across the state, shortages become a problem as the case count and death toll continues to rise.

Vaccines in Utah are currently available for frontline workers, emergency service personnel, first responders, care facility residents, teachers and school staff, and Utahns over 70. But some reports of delays for local residents who qualify for the vaccine are starting to come out.

Steve Clark, head of the Sanpete County Republican Party, ran into this issue first-hand while trying to get vaccinated for the new coronavirus. Clark spoke with Nate Selin, director of the Central Utah Public Health District (CUPHD), and was disturbed to find that being qualified for the vaccine is far from a guarantee that you can get it in a timely manner.

“He revealed that it is going to take weeks to months before people over 70 can expect to get their first COVID shot in our area,” Clark told the Messenger. “He said that over 8,000 people have registered to get the shot in Sanpete County and that the entire Six-County area is only receiving 600 doses per month.”

Clark says the CUPHD told him they have no idea how many doses of the vaccine it will actually receive each month; and that that at least one week in January saw as few as 60 doses administered county-wide, and that could be the norm moving forward.

“By contrast, I have a friend who just moved from Idaho to Davis County a month ago,” Clark said. “She registered to get the shot less than two weeks ago and received her date the day before yesterday to get her first shot next week. Does that sound fair to you? Does it sound equitable? Or does it sound like Sanpete County and other rural counties are getting screwed by the State of Utah in their vaccine allocations?”

Ultimately, Clark said he was able to get vaccinated. The day after his “disturbing” conversation with the CUPHD, Clark got a call from them saying to come in and get his vaccine.

“After being told yesterday that it was likely going to take months to get my COVID shot, they called just now and asked me to come in tomorrow morning,” Clark said. “I sure hope it’s not just me. I started rattling a lot of cages the past two days, and voilà, I’m getting my first shot tomorrow. I hope this signals a sea-change in the way the health department is handling rural vaccinations.”

Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox said that the supply of COVID vaccines to Utah may increase as much as three-fold in the coming weeks, thanks to increased purchasing from the U.S. government. An increase in available doses might allow Utah to make the vaccine more readily available, as well as expand the eligibility requirements.

Cox said he is, “more optimistic now than I was even a week ago and more optimistic than I’ve been at any time during our response over the past year.”

Sanpete County is by far the most COVID-infected county in the Six-County area, with 3227 confirmed cases and 18 COVID deaths. As of Feb. 1, 203 cases were currently active.

Sevier County, the second worse county for COVID in the health district, trails behind Sanpete in infection numbers by nearly half at 1831 cases and seven deaths.