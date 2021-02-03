Fairview man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of children

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

2-3-2021

MANTI—A Fairview man has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in what the county attorney says is one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse he has seen.

David Hawkins, 39, pleaded guilty to the counts, all first-degree felonies, on Wednesday Jan. 27 in 6th District Court. Sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

“It’s just a heartbreaking case; one of the worst I’ve seen,” said Kevin Daniels, county attorney, who is prosecuting the case. “This is right up there with the Knight of the Crystal Blade in length and frequency.”

The Knights of the Crystal Blade was a religious group that believed in polygamy and marriage of underage girls. In late 2017, two leaders of the group kidnapped four children, two girls and two boys, and held them in a compound in a remote part of Iron County where storage containers were being used for housing.

Later, the two leaders pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the girls. One of the defendants in the case was from Spring City, and the four children had lived in Spring City.

Daniels said the Hawkins case involved two girls, both under 14. The girls were step-daughters whom Hawkins had adopted.

Daniels said the sexual activity was primarily inappropriate touching. “It was bad, and it went on for a long time,” he said.

The mother made the initial report. An investigation was conducted by the Sanpete-Juab Major Crimes Task Force.

Hawkins was arrested Dec. 29 and charged the same day with one count of rape of a child and one count of rape of a child, both first-degree felonies.

Rape of a child and sodomy on a child both carry mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, the charges Hawkins pleaded to, carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years. Under both types of charges, the sentence can extend to life in prison.

Daniels described the mother as “incredibly strong.” He said the girls would need lengthy therapy, but he was confident the mother would get them the support they need.