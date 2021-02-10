Several Sanpete wrestlers

qualify for 3A seeding

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

2-10-2021

The North Sanpete Hawks and Manti Templar wrestlers took some big steps forward at the 3A Division A qualifier at Juab High School this weekend.

The divisional tourn

ament sets the stage and seeding for the state tournament that will be held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Feb. 19.

North Sanpete Hawks

The Hawks were able to qualify nine wrestlers who all finished in the top eight of their brackets. The wrestlers were able to secure sixth place as a team. The Hawks had many individuals who out wrestled higher ranked opponents and were able to step up to

advance past their competition.

Some of the top individual performances for the Hawks came from Kasey Curtis (126) and Laramie Roberts (220). The one two punch that has scored a lot of points for the Hawks this season, came through in a big way at the tournament.

Curtis wrestled in the finals against Morgan’s Will Korth, who is the returning state champion from last season and state runner up the previous. Curtis went into this match with a record of 30 and 5 this season and ranked fourth in 3A, while Korth had a record of 32 and 0 and is ranked first.

Both wrestlers fought hard. Korth scored early on in the match by taking Curtis down. But Curtis was quick to come up and retuned with a takedown of his own. The match went all three, 2-minute periods with both wrestlers giving it 110 percent. Korth came out with the win 10-7 over Curtis.

“I really think I could beat him next time,” stated Curtis after his match. “He couldn’t keep me down. I wrestled through my mental block, worked my own stuff and wrestled hard. I am happy with how I did.”

Roberts was up against the number one ranked wrestler in his weight class, Easton Horsley from Carbon. This was their first meet up of the season and it didn’t last too long. Roberts was able to make short work of Horsely and come up with the pin in the first period.

“I am really proud of our team,” stated Hawks assistant coach Cheyne Christensen. “I had more fun than I have had in a long time. It was fun to see these boys get the opportunity to put their skills and all their hard work on display. We saw some mental switches flip where kids realized just how good they are. I am excited to watch them take another step forward in two weeks.”

Other Hawk wrestlers who qualified were Kylan Taylor fourth place, Spencer Smith sixth place, Spencer Olson, Owen Sunderland, and Rory Smith seventh place, Xander Shelley and Cache Nicolson eighth place. The Hawks also have one alternate, Porter Taylor.

Manti Templars

The Templars will have nine of their wrestlers moving on to the state tournament.

Leading the team was 113 pound wrestler Austin Denton who placed third overall after pinning his teammate Kayden Blackham in the medal round.

COVID-19 hit the Templers hard the two weeks prior, keeping several of their wrestlers from practice leading up to the competition and even keeping two potential state qualifiers from even competing.

Kayden Clark, the 195 pound wrestler, tested positive when the team had their scheduled testing. Clark was unable to practice with the team for the two weeks leading up to the tournament and was only released the night prior. He was able to battle through and placed fifth and qualified for state.

Other Templar qualifiers are Kalob Rimmasch and Dane Seely fifth place, Kelan Layton and Jace Wilson sixth place, Kyler Crane and Cade Denton eighth place.