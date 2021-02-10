Wasatch Tigers go 3-3 in

grueling Florida tourney

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-10-2021

MONTVERDE, FLA—To be the best, you first have to beat the best. It’s exactly what the Wasatch Academy boys’ basketball team was trying to do for the last two weeks, with mixed results.

The Tigers won three and lost three in their appearance at the prestigious Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament in Florida, playing on the home court of the undefeated MaxPreps No. 1 Montverde Eagles. Wasatch got revenge on Oak Hill, Va., the team that handed them their first loss, by beating them twice, 84-74 and 84-69, and split a two game series with La Lumiere, Ind., with a 67-65 loss followed by a 72-59 win.

Conversely, rematches against Montverde and No. 2 Sunrise Christian, Kans., did not go so well. The Tigers fell to Sunrise Christian, 85-69, and ended the tournament with another loss to Montverde, falling short in a rally attempt, 73-66.

The most consistent performer for the Tigers in each game was senior Kentucky commit Nolan Hickman, Jr. He scored double figures in all but one game in the tournament; his best performance being a season-high 23 points against Montverde Academy.

Junior Richard Isaacs put down 23 points in the loss to La Lumiere and scored in double figures in all but one game. Junior Roddy Gayle had a season-high of 21 points in the loss to Sunrise Christian.

The Tigers record now stands at 18-6 on the season. Respecting the fact that they have played far and away their toughest schedule in school history, they have now lost more games this season than in any season of their independence.

Their schedule remains in flux, with their next tournament appearance to be announced.