North Sanpete High FFA organization competes in

area contest in Richfield

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

2-10-2021

Six members of the North Sanpete chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) recently traveled to Richfield to compete in area contests. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the FFA members have missed out on other competitions throughout the year and it wasn’t until a few short weeks before they found out they would be able to compete.

“We [organized] a parliamentary procedure team about two weeks before the contest,” said Jentry Rigby. “We all put in a ton of effort and we practiced almost every day.”

Most of the five-member team had never participated in this kind of contest before, so there was a lot to learn.

Laney Dyches transferred to North Sanpete from Delta where she had competed in this contest before and so she knew what needed to be done and was able to help lead her team and get them ready. She stated that learning parliamentary procedure has taught her many skills that have helped her to gain confidence in herself.

The Hawks’ team placed second behind a team from Delta who have been competing for three years together and are Dyches’ old teammates.

Baylee Burr competed in the prepared public speaking portion of the contest. Burr prepared a six-minute speech about urban sprawl in Utah. Her speech had to be memorized and presented for three judges. Following her speech, the judges asked her several questions about her topic to test her knowledge. Burr placed in the top four.

“All around it was fun to finally compete in something and travel somewhere regarding the rules of COVID-19,” said Burr. “I am extremely proud of our little North Sanpete FFA Chapter.”

Other FFA chapters that were there competing in the 10 separate contests consisted of Delta, Gunnison, Mt Nebo, North Sevier, Richfield and South Sevier.

One FFA advisor was heard saying how nice it was to finally see so many blue FFA jackets in the midst of this crazy virus life we are living in.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work of my students,” said North Sanpete’s FFA advisor Jens Andreasen. “Watching them prepare and compete is one of the proudest moments of my life.”