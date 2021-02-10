North Sanpete senior signs

intent to play football at BYU

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

2-10-2021

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete senior and outside linebacker Cole Mikel signed his commitment letter to play football for BYU after graduation.

This signing ceremony was held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the high school.

Up until about a week ago, Mikel planned to play for Southern Utah University. Plans were in the works and the coaches at SUU were ready for him. But those plans weren’t really what Cole had dreamed about while growing up. “Playing at SUU was the plan,” said Mickel. “I just couldn’t really get excited about it though.”

Mikel’s dad, Matt, knew that Cole’s dream was to play for the Cougars in Provo. He offered to help his son pay for his schooling if he wanted to follow that dream and be a preferred walk on.

Former North Sanpete football coach, Dave Peck, and the Hawks current lineman coach, Seni Fauonuku were able to speak with the BYU coaches and help them get in contact with Mickel to make him the offer.

The Hawk’s head coach Rhett Bird had the honor of overseeing the signing and watch Mickel move on from wearing red to blue.

“We are excited for Cole to move on and take his talents to the next level,” said Bird. “He has worked relentlessly the last four years to get where he is today.”

Mickel will be playing defensive line at BYU instead of his regular position as an outside linebacker; but Bird said he is more than capable of making the transition.

“I am excited especially that I have a chance to start at the bottom again and prove myself,” said Mickel. “I know it’s going to be hard but Coach Bird and Coach Beck have pushed me hard enough, and mixed with my own work ethic, I know what hard work is.”