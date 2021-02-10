Thomas George Wayman, 83, passed away peacefully at the home of his son in Huntsville, Utah on Feb. 2, 2021.

He was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Castle Dale, Utah to Charles Benjamin and Zola Virginia Rowley Wayman. He married Alice Carol Hansen on June 30, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple.

His death certificate will say he died of natural causes. However, his family might say he died of a broken heart. His sweetheart and wife passed away on Aug. 27, 2017 and he missed her dearly.

Tom’s legacy is that of a man full of love for his wife and family. Born in a two-room log home in Castle Dale, Tom’s father passed away of a heart attack when Tom was only six years old. Those were difficult times. He grew up learning the importance of family and hard work. Those traits were passed on to his children and grandchildren.

He served his country during the Korean War. Then for 34 years he served his community working for the Salt Lake City Police and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Department. While working these primary jobs, he also worked several, (and more than his fair share) of part-time and odd jobs to provide a better life for his family. He always grew a great garden and had the greenest lawn in the neighborhood.

It can be reasonably argued that his favorite job was working as a groundskeeper for Palisades

Golf Course. He also had a job tending at his son’s car lot where he bragged about being the employee of the month with a lifetime designated parking spot.

Throughout his life he devoted his time to serving in several church callings. He honorably served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission. He also served as young men’s president, first counselor to the seventy’s presidency, executive clerk, ward clerk, member of the high council, first counselor in high priest quorum, stake athletic director, bishop, 16 years as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River and Manti Temples. His commitment and belief in the Church always served him well.

Having suffered five heart attacks himself, Tom was wearing out. He pushed through until he had done all he could to assure his family was taken care of. He was then ready to leave this earth life and go be with his eternal companion. We love our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend.

Tom is survived by his children: Sheri (Kent) Whitehead, Taylorsville; Gerald (Shauna) Wayman, Ephraim; Lynn (Jenny) Wayman, Glenwood; Greg (Lisa) Wayman, Centerville; Karen (Gabriel) Dayley, Lehi; Steven (Jamie) Wayman, Huntsville; 28 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Also survived by his siblings: Virginia Larsen, CaraI Burnside, John Henry Nickels, Sue (Dave) Barclay, Lois (Corey) Anderson; sister-in-law, Betty Wayman. Preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Leland.

Private family funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in the Manti Red Church. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors by the Manti American Legion Post #31. Live streaming of the services and online guest book can be found

at www.maglebymortuary.com under Tom’s name. Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti.