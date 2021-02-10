Barbara Lynne Sharpe

Barbara Lynne Sharpe passed away Feb. 4, 2021.

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 20, 1947. She was the oldest adopted daughter of Maurice Nathan Cohn and Rhoda Lorene Walding. Her father was in the Air Force and they were sent overseas to Germany and France.

In Germany, they added to their family a son and two more daughters. They returned to the United States and lived in several states. Her father retired while they were living in Sacramento, California. The family moved to the LaMesa area, where Barbara fell in love with the love of her life, Jim. They were married June 1, 1968, in the Los Angeles Temple. They are the proud parents of two children: Michael and Addie Sharpe. They started looking around for a place to start their own business and found a home in Ephraim.

Barbara loved the gospel and had a simple but strong testimony. She held several positions in the Church and each was her favorite. Her greatest joy was her family. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends. She was a member of the Red Hats Club and Daughters of the Utah Pioneer Club. She attended the Manti Temple every Tuesday.

Barbara is survived by her husband, son Michael and his wife Libbey; daughter Addie, and six grandchildren: Madison (Dallen) Zundel, Makayla (Zach) Farnsworth, Nathan Emfield, Maloree Sharpe, Lilly Emfield, Makenna Sharpe, and great grandson Marshall Zundel with another on the way; brother David Cohn (DeAnn); sister Wanda Allison (Doug); sister Ellen, and two beloved cousins, Vicki (Jon) Foote and George (Dee) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and two dear, special walking friends. “Until we meet again, Barbara.”

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 5th Ward Chapel (723 S. 100 East). Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream link at rasmussenmortuary.com.