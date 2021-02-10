Elmer Reed Syndergaard

Elmer Reed Syndergaard passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2021, at the age of 83.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 1, 1938 to Elmer Aure and Norene May Christensen Syndergaard. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years Louise Harmon Syndergaard.

His children include Kim (Marlene) Syndergaard, Laurie (John) Jensen, RaLean (John) Sadler, Mary (Ross) Cox, DeeAnn (Robert) Lunday, 17 grandchildren, 13 1/2 great-grandchildren and four sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Reed was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from North Sanpete High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married the love of his life, Louise Harmon in the Manti Temple on Sept.r 10, 1960.

Reed was always involved with his community. He was a member of the Utah State Riding Club Association and served as president and state board member for several years. He loved serving in his church where he held many church callings. He served as Scoutmaster for 17 years, as a member of the bishopric in Manti and Snow College.

Later in life, Reed loved serving in the Manti Temple and entertaining with his band at several rest homes. Reed’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Many thanks to Mission at Community Living and the amazing Gunnison Valley Hospice staff for the love and care they showed our father.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Tabernacle. Friends may call prior to services at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors. Online guestbook and live streaming on the services at www.maglebymortuary.com under Reed’s obituary. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.