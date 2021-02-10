Oliver Carl Smith

Oliver Carl Smith, 86 returned to his Heavenly Father on Feb. 2, 2021.

He was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Mt. Pleasant, to Sherman Smith and Olive Anna Ellen Truscott. Oliver grew up working hard spending his summers herding sheep with his father and brothers in the beautiful Manti La Sal mountains above Mt. Pleasant.

He has many fond memories, racing across the mountains on his beloved horse Tootsie. He developed a love for agriculture, especially livestock and horses. Oliver was a star athlete and excelled in basketball, football, and tennis. He and his brother Allen were an unbeatable pair on the basketball court playing for North Sanpete High School.

He graduated from North Sanpete High School and soon after proudly served his country in the United States Army. His commendations in the army include Sharpshooter (rifle), Expert (carbine), and Good Conduct Medal. While in the Army he played on the Army’s tennis team playing matches throughout the United States. After being honorably discharged from the Army he began his career as a journeyman carpenter.

He became a master of his trade and started his own successful construction company in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to a construction company, he raised sheep and quarter horses. Oliver married Louise Swensen in 1971. They divorced after 22 years of marriage. This marriage produced three wonderful sons: Justen, Carl, and John.

Oliver instilled in his sons the values of hard work and service. He taught them a love of the outdoors, firearms, agriculture, camping, hunting, and sports. Many memories were made on horseback rides from Mt. Pleasant up Pleasant Creek and over the mountain into the canyons lining Miller’s Flat for family camping trips. He taught his sons responsibility by teaching them how to raise livestock and horses, work construction, and haul hay.

Oliver was a cowboy and loved western movies, especially John Wayne and country music. He was proud of the beautiful home he built himself in Mt. Pleasant and was able to raise his family there. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching NFL Football and NBA basketball games, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Utah Jazz.

Later in life, Oliver reunited with his high school sweetheart Nancy Staker and they were married on Aug. 4, 1998. They spent 23 amazing years together and his sweetheart was by his side when he passed. Oliver and Nancy spent their years together pulling their travel trailer throughout the western United States.

Oliver was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities and callings. He was always first to volunteer for service opportunities. Family was everything to Oliver and he loved his wife, sons, and grandchildren dearly.

Oliver is survived by his wife Nancy R. Smith, three sons: Justen (Zara) Smith, Farmington; Carl (Leslie) Smith, West Bountiful; John (Rachelle) Smith, Sandy as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Due to COVID-19 there will only be a graveside service on

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream link at rasmussenmortuary.com.