North Sanpete Hawks win big over Delta, 63-48, advance

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

2-17-2021

DELTA—The Hawks’ skid is over.

After losing four of its previous five games, the North Sanpete high school basketball team responded by winning big at Delta 63-48.

Landon Bowles had 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Hawks (12-8, 8-5 in Region 14), including an astonishing 6-of-10 from 3-point land. In fact, Bowles started the game with two 3-pointers to give North Sanpete a 6-0 lead. He also went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Landon Milne and Dallon Steadman added 11 and 10 on 5-of-6 and 5-of-9 shooting, respectively, according to MaxPreps.

Bowles added eight rebounds; Milne had five rebounds; Steadman added 10 rebounds; and Brady Jacobson had six assists and five rebounds. Each of the four also had a steal, according to MaxPreps.

North Sanpete Coach Cris Hoopes did not return a request for comments.

The Hawks raced out to a 16-4 lead in the first 5:59 of the game and never gave up their advantage. Bowles had 15 points in the first 13-plus minutes of the game. The Rabbits (4-14, 3-9) were behind just 29-25 at halftime after a 3-pointer from around seven-and-a-half feet beyond half court, but never took the lead.

North Sanpete held Delta to just 21-of-57 (37 percent) from the field, including only 4-of-30 (13 percent) from the 3-point line, according to MaxPreps.

The Hawks out-rebounded the Rabbits 34-26.

North Sanpete is now in the Class 3A Championships. The Hawks will play Carbon (12-8) at 7 p.m. Friday at a site that as of press time was to be announced.