Lady Hawk drill team

takes second in state

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

2-17-2021

Both the North Sanpete Drill and Manti Templarettes took to the floor at the 3A State Drill competition last Tuesday and Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Both teams fought hard to advance to the final eight. While North Sanpete placed second overall, Manti, unfortunately, didn’t quite make it.

With changes made to the competition due to COVID, there was no RPI system for the final eight. Instead, all the 3A teams competed and the top eight advanced to the finals.

North Sanpete

If COVID regulations weren’t hard enough for the North Sanpete Drill Team, they were faced with several other obstacles. Both coaches were pregnant and due during the season. One coach with a new baby and another on bedrest added to the bumps in the road for the team.

“This year has been full of ups and downs,” mentioned senior Taylor Gilgen. “It seems like everything that could have been throw our way was, but we didn’t let it get us down.”

North Sanpete knew they had leave it all on the floor while competing with teams like the returning seven-time state champions South Sevier.

The team placed second in Military, second in Dance and received a very surprising fourth place in Show. The team placed second Overall below South Sevier.

“Second place at state is absolutely amazing,” said Gilgen. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and we all gave it everything we had.”

“As a team we all put everything we had out on the floor,” said junior Jordan Hilton. “Knowing that really helped me process the results, no matter what they were.”

Three of the teams senior’s made All State including Kylena Akauola, Shalyce Cook and Cassi Cook.

“I am so dang proud of this team,” said Coach Kiersten Wheeler. “Drill is such a crazy sport and sometimes coaching is not easy; but it’s not about me, it’s about them. I do it for them; their success, their growth; that is what matters.”

Manti

Even though the Templarettes didn’t move on to the top eight, the team received the 3A Academic State Champions award. The girls on the team have a grade point average of 3.91. Teammate Siera Roberts was also chosen to be a member of the Allstate team and was the recipient of the 3A scholarship.

“I am so proud of each one of these girls,” said Coach Kaylie Bailey. “These girls work very hard on and off the dance floor.”