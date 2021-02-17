John “Jack” Sundwall McAllister

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John “Jack” Sundwall McAllister, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Provo, at the age of 82.

Jack was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, to John Savage McAllister and Nellie Brady Sundwall.

Jack attended Wasatch Academy, graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree, and received a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Utah Law School.

He often claimed his best decision in life was to marry his high school sweetheart and eternal companion Joan Laree Stevens on June 23, 1962 in the Manti Temple. Together they have enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage and five children. His greatest pleasure came from his family whom he loved with all his heart. He enjoyed reading and collecting books, spending time at his family cabin, and making sure everyone else was taken care of.

Described as the ultimate gentleman, Jack created friends and associates from all walks of life. He was known as a man of integrity, very trusted in relationships, doing business all his life with a handshake, and was extremely generous. Jack was a good and honorable man who knew the importance of family and friends. He saw the best in everyone he knew regardless of their background.

Jack was devoted to his family, church, sheep ranch and community. He commuted to Salt Lake City weekly for over 30 years so his children could be raised in his beloved Sanpete. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in his callings. As a young missionary he served in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He also served as a teacher, in multiple stake high councils, as high priest group leader, ward mission leader, bishopric counselor, and as bishop of the Ephraim YSA 9th Ward where he was loved by the members.

Jack has managed the Fairview Land and Livestock Sheep Ranch for the past 39 years. He recently presided over the 150-year celebration of its organization as the Fairview Co-op. He felt strongly of his stewardship and used the ranch to connect his children and grandchildren to his parents and grandparents. He appreciated the sheep industry and camaraderie amongst other woolgrowers in the area.

His professional career started with the law firm of Barker and Rydberg. He served as Sanpete County Attorney for four years. For over 30 years he worked as an Assistant Attorney General of the State of Utah. He was legal counsel for Snow College, among other colleges in the state. Jack was instrumental in building a state school in the Four Corners region for the Navajo Nation. He worked with the State Trust Lands and was recognized with the “Friends of Children“ Award from the State PTA for his efforts.

He served on the Board of Trustees for Sanpete Valley Hospital for 37 years and served two terms on the Board of Trustees at Wasatch Academy. Jack worked on the Manti La-Sal National Forest resource advisory committee. He also loved the Fairview Museum and served in various positions for 30 years.

Jack was a big advocate of Scouting, earning his Eagle Scout award, completing Wood Badge, and serving as a Wood Badge counselor. He was a recipient of the Second Miler Award and the Silver Beaver Award. He devoted resources and time in helping and developing boys to become good men.

Jack loved music. He played the trumpet in high school and college marching bands. He loved to sing, and performed for many years in ward and stake choirs and in the Mt. Pleasant Community Easter Offering.

Jack is survived by his wife Joan, and children: Steve McAllister, Lori (Troy) Birch, Richard (Jenny) McAllister, David (Emily) McAllister, Kathryn (Jason) Carrillo; 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Scott (Lora) McAllister, Clark (Linda) Brockbank, Wayne (Nancy) Brockbank and Anne (Brett) Woodard. Preceded in death by his parents John and Nellie McAllister, and stepmother Helen Brockbank McAllister.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fairview Museum or Wasatch Academy.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center, 461 N. 300 West, Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences and live streaming link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.